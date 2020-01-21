A grand opening for the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Students began attending class at the building starting Tuesday for the spring semester.

The public event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as speeches and a performance by faculty.

MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright will be speaking, along with Director of the College of Arts and Sciences Patricia Okker, Director of School of Music Julia Gaines and philanthropist Jeanne Sinquefield. Sinquefield contributed $10 million to the College of Arts and Sciences toward the construction of the new facility in 2015, according to previous Missourian reporting. 

Mizzou Brass, an MU faculty ensemble, will be performing a piece composed by an MU undergraduate student.

The Sinquefield Music Center will be replacing a collection of buildings as the home for the MU School of Music. One of those buildings, Loeb Hall, is in talks for demolition later this year, according to previous Missourian reporting

  Education reporter, spring 2020

