Two women who sued MU in federal court over alleged mishandling of their Title IX complaints regarding a former university basketball player have settled with the school.

MU will pay $400,000 to the women, who are only identified as Jane Doe 1 and 2 in the lawsuit. Under the agreement’s terms, the university doesn’t admit any wrongdoing and the women dropped their claims.

