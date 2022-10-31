Two women who sued MU in federal court over alleged mishandling of their Title IX complaints regarding a former university basketball player have settled with the school.
MU will pay $400,000 to the women, who are only identified as Jane Doe 1 and 2 in the lawsuit. Under the agreement's terms, the university doesn't admit any wrongdoing and the women dropped their claims.
The Missourian obtained a copy of the settlement through an open records request.
The unnamed women sued MU in December 2019 for "failing to adequately and properly investigate allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and sexual assault" related to former basketball player Terrence Phillips.
According to the lawsuit, Phillips texted one woman a picture of his genitalia and would appear at her home and the bar she worked at. He allegedly drugged and raped the other woman.
The anonymous women argued that they were not properly informed about hearings during the investigation and that the university did not investigate adequately.
The investigation received public interest in January 2018 when the Missouri men's basketball team suspended Phillips and one of the women told the Missourian about the case.
When they sued MU, the women also asked the U.S. District Court to amend its Title IX practices.
In the nearly three years since the lawsuit, MU amended its policy around resolving sexual harassment complaints twice. In February, the university changed the name of its Office for Civil Rights and Title IX to the Office of Institutional Equity.