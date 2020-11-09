As of Monday, MU still plans to resume in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, according to spokesperson Christian Basi.
There were 114 active cases of COVID-19 among MU students as of Sunday, up by four active cases from Saturday and up by 39 from a week earlier, Nov. 1.
Basi acknowledged it’s still a fluid situation.
“We still have two weeks to go” before Thanksgiving break starts Nov. 21, Basi said. “We’re continuing to monitor it.”
MU announced Oct. 15 that classes would meet in person after Thanksgiving. An MU news release said the decision was based on several factors, including the campus community’s progress in managing the pandemic, lack of internet access for students living in rural areas or low-income households and the need for students with part-time jobs on and off campus to remain in Columbia.
Students were encouraged to stay in town for the break, which ends Nov. 29.
On Monday, students who live in residence halls received an email from Residential Life asking that they return a form saying whether they will live on campus during the break. The reason students were being asked these questions was so that MU can “plan for staffing, dining, security and ongoing facility maintenance concerns.”
Students who live on campus but who do not plan to return after the break were asked to let MU know that, according to the email.
Boone County has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recently. The county reported 222 new cases Thursday, making a new single-day high for daily cases. The 18th virus-related death was announced Thursday by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
Several Columbia elementary schools returned to virtual learning last week for varying lengths of time. The Columbia Police Department announced Friday it will reduce in-person contacts because of the increase in active cases locally.