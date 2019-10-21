Engagement week activities, celebrating how MU serves all communities in the state, open on campus Tuesday with activities highlighting MU Extension Service roles.
On Monday, MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright noted in an email that the university will host "a series of events celebrating and demonstrating our flagship university’s land-grant mission" that improves the state's economy, education and health.
Activities during the week include a panel presentation featuring the MU system chancellors discussing the role of engagement for their institutions, a speech by Stephen Covey on the role of trust in leadership and a panel conversation about challenges facing rural broadband access in Missouri.
MU specialists will offer presentations about the "All Things Missouri" project, focusing on the development of rural communities in Missouri. The presentations will highlight how the project will propel education and the economy, and tackle the health care deficits rural Missouri faces.
In separate emails, Cartwright and UM System President Mun Choi raised efforts to improve broadband access in rural Missouri as an engagement example. Ranked 42nd in the country for broadband internet connectivity, Missouri has been in great need of accessible connection "compounded by the resource disparity in health care, education and the economy that exists in our rural areas," according to Cartwright.
MU Extension is "bringing essential, life-changing connections to every one of our more than 6 million residents," Cartwright said .
Choi and Stewart also trumpeted the launch of the system's Engagement Portal, a virtual platform that showcases the progress of university-state investment programs in economy, education and health. The data will be available to the public on both the UM System and the four universities' separate portals.
The Health Engagement Task Force, designed to improve Missouri's low-ranked health performance, was also cited by Choi as an engagement success. The program uses experts system-wide to seek ways to leverage the state's assets to provide high-quality, affordable health care for all.
Events at MU will be livestreamed at the other three campuses:
- Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in Jesse Auditorium, Dr. Robert Jones, chancellor of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will present a talk on “The Engaged University,” followed by a panel discussion, “The Role of Engagement in Today’s Public Universities,” featuring the chancellors of the UM System’s four universities and moderated by MU School of Journalism Dean David Kurpius.
- From 5:30–7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Jesse Auditorium, Stephen M.R. Covey, author of The Speed of Trust, will give a keynote speech of the 2nd Annual Novak Leadership Speaker Series and will discuss how trust is crucial to the success of any leader and organization.
- A panel discussion on Thursday, featuring Lt. Gov. Kehoe, Director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture Chris Chinn, Missouri Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan, Missouri Director of Broadband Development Tim Arbeiter and others will discuss “All Things Missouri: Broadband.” This working session with state, community and university stakeholders from 8:30 a.m-11:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Expo Center examines broadband access and its impact on the state’s economy, education and health.