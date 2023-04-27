Cheers echoed over the concrete amphitheater outside Plaza 900 on Thursday after a group of employees at MU Campus Dining Services delivered thousands of petitions to their director's office, demanding a $15 an hour minimum wage by the fall semester.
Full-time students employed by institutions of higher education can legally be paid below minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Student pay at Campus Dining Services starts at $12.30 an hour, according to MU's website, which is above Missouri minimum wage.
Campus Dining Services workers said they needed higher wages to cover inflating personal expenses, like rent and medical bills.
"People don't want to work for wages that don't satisfy their basic needs," said Ian De Smet, a student worker who has been with Campus Dining Services for more than two years.
De Smet said there is something "extremely demoralizing" about working for $12.30 an hour at Campus Dining Services when other food service jobs in the area pay more.
"When you look at your bank account and you realize that you are going to be struggling for rent the next month, it's a very sad feeling," De Smet said.
Christian Basi, a spokesperson for MU, said the university is always working to make sure it has competitive wages for jobs across campus, while balancing wages with financial responsibilities and just compensation for the work being done.
The 2,414 petitions read that a staffing shortage at Campus Dining Services led to closed locations, long lines and worsening work conditions. They also said the root of these problems is low wages.
Quinn Coffman, a student worker at Plaza 900, said that higher wages could attract new employees and ease burdens on employees at Campus Dining Services.
"Our working conditions are students' eating conditions," Coffman said. "We all are doing our best to make sure that we're creating high quality and safe food for students ... but the fewer people that are there with us and the less rested those people are, the harder it is going to be to make sure all of that is safe."
Campus Dining Services is experiencing a worker shortage, which is not uncommon in many service industries around the country, Basi said.
He said the university is well aware of the staffing issue and is doing as much as it can to get people to apply for and accept positions at many different levels. Additionally, he said, safety is a high priority for every student and employee on campus and that safety concerns should be brought to the attention of supervisors.
Coffman said the next steps are to continue working with Campus Dining Services and the UM System Board of Curators to meet their demands. De Smet said he hopes this demand for higher wages is just a start.
"I hope that this can set a new standard for all workers at Mizzou, especially some of the janitorial and full time employees that they have, who are very much underpaid for the kind of labor they do for us on campus," De Smet said.
Note: Quinn Coffman, who is quoted in this story, formerly reported for the Missourian.