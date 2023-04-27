Cheers echoed over the concrete amphitheater outside Plaza 900 on Thursday after a group of employees at MU Campus Dining Services delivered thousands of petitions to their director's office, demanding a $15 an hour minimum wage by the fall semester.

Full-time students employed by institutions of higher education can legally be paid below minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Student pay at Campus Dining Services starts at $12.30 an hour, according to MU's website, which is above Missouri minimum wage.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

