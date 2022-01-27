Cannibalism and the wealth gap are not always spoken about in the same sentence, but a recent play from a Columbia resident aims to prove that the two have more in common than one might initially think.
An MU student took home first prize this month in the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival’s one-act play competition for her semi-autobiographical piece “Eat the Rich,” which follows a recent female college graduate struggling to navigate a workforce with so many monetary pitfalls.
Abby Uphoff, an MU junior studying English and creative writing, beat 28 other applicants in a seven-state region that includes Missouri. She will proceed to the national competition hosted by the Kennedy Center on April 11 in Washington, D.C.
The play explores real world issues like wealth disparity and micro-aggressions in the workplace through a surrealist lens, using cannibalism as a criticism of capitalism and its billionaire beneficiaries.
“Eat the Rich” will be performed as part of the Mizzou New Play Series Feb. 9-13 at Studio 4, 672 Hitt St. on the MU campus.
Uphoff said the piece is very much tied to her life and worries about her future.
“It’s a very self-indulgent play because it’s about someone in my field, English, going out into the workforce,” Uphoff said. “It’s kind of me just coping with the reality I might be facing very soon of going out into a world that’s very unfair.”
Uphoff said she is excited for what her award means for the MU theater department and her peers.
“I think [the award] brings a little more outreach for Mizzou theater,” Uphoff said. “It’s just encouraging that I get to show other playwrights who are in the department that if they submit their work it will get looked at and might go as far if not further.”
David Crespy, founding artistic director of MU’s Missouri Playwrights Workshop and Uphoff’s professor, said “Eat the Rich” likely resonated with judges due to its cutting topical edge.
“I think it fits in perfectly with the times because of The Great Resignation, people realizing in the middle of COVID that they have a little leverage now as employees,” Crespy said. “I think Abby’s instincts on writing this piece are pretty amazing. It’s so relevant right now. Abby is just kind of dazzling.”
Crespy also said Uphoff’s win exemplifies not only her creative acumen, but the department’s mission as a whole.
“The students who come to our classes are not invited like an invitational Master of Fine Arts program,” he said. “They’re just kids who go ‘Oh, that’s an interesting class’ and then they walk out of it award-winning playwrights. Abby is a perfect example of that. She’s not necessarily someone who decided early in her life she was going to be a playwright. She just said ‘Oh, let’s try that’, and to me the idea of experimenting and learning new things and opening your mind to all kinds of things as an undergraduate is really the genius of the Mizzou BA.”
Uphoff said she took “creative liberties” that help the play work well in a live theater setting.
“There’s a lot of big physical gags, magic and theatricality moments within the play that I think elevate the work because a live audience seeing it will be taken in by the magic of the theatricality and then hopefully glean something from the text,” she said.
Despite being only a first-year playwright, Uphoff said theater has been a cornerstone of her life from a young age, but playwriting has proved to have certain advantages that performing does not.
“I’ve been performing since seventh grade,” Uphoff said. “I’ve always loved it as a performer, but it also gave me a lot of anxiety. Stepping into the playwright role, almost all of that anxiety has been alleviated because something is so nice about the control of knowing I can write characters for people like me. That’s really a fulfilling and rewarding thing.”