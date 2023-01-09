Clarification

This story has been updated to clarify that the student used the racial slur in a direct message, according to MU.

A University of Missouri student won't be disciplined for using a racial slur on social media after an investigation determined her comment was protected free speech, UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said.

A screenshot containing the use of slur went viral during the fall semester, and led to protests from many students demanding that she be expelled from MU.

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

