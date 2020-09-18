Like getting out of bed in the morning or brushing his teeth, using WeChat is a daily fact of life for Jiahe Li.
Li, a Chinese doctoral student in computer science at MU, said he spends half an hour using the app’s text messaging function every day, and an additional half-hour if he’s calling his parents.
Li said that frequency of WeChat use puts him firmly on the lower end of the spectrum compared with other Chinese international students, who rely heavily on the app to communicate with friends and family back home in China as well as with each other in the U.S.
That ease of communication is about to become more complicated after the Trump administration announced a total ban of WeChat on Friday.
The ban, which goes into effect Sunday, also extends to downloads of TikTok, the short-form video app that is especially popular among young adults and children, according to Associated Press reports.
A complete ban on the use of TikTok is set to follow on Nov. 12, though Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Friday that users in the U.S. may be able to continue accessing the app if certain precautions are implemented.
The Trump administration cited national security and data privacy concerns in announcing the ban of the two Chinese-owned apps, which are used by more than 100 million people in the U.S.
Security experts have raised concerns that the Chinese ownership of the apps creates a potential national security risk, as the Chinese government could order companies to grant it access to the data the apps collect on users.
A total ban on TikTok would mean the loss of a popular source of entertainment for its users and influence for its content creators. The ban on WeChat, meanwhile, will have a range of practical implications for international students, including at MU.
“I rely a lot on WeChat,” said journalism senior Feiyu Su, another Chinese student. “That’s kind of the only channel for me to communicate with friends and family members in China.”
Su said she is unsure how she will go about communicating with people in China, where other social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter are banned. She said long-distance phone calls would be too costly as a means of regular communication.
Li said that as a computer science student and relatively infrequent WeChat user, he isn’t concerned about finding suitable workarounds such as using a virtual private network (VPN).
Su acknowledged workarounds like VPNs are a possibility, but are likely too technologically difficult to use for her parents in China.
She also said the WeChat ban will disrupt other well-established communication channels for Chinese students at MU, not just their ability to call and message family and friends back home.
She said some Chinese restaurant owners in Columbia also use the app to stay connected with Chinese students and visiting scholars, and that some international students use WeChat to sell items, “kind of like Craigslist.”
Ying Hu, an MU alumna and senior library information specialist at MU Libraries, shared Su’s concerns, including about the viability of VPNs as an alternative to WeChat.
“It will definitely be difficult,” Hu said. As of now, she plans to opt for Skype’s paid services to contact her parents in China, which she said would be affordable for her but far less convenient.
She also expressed concern about what this latest move by the Trump administration signifies for relations between her home country and the one where she now lives and works.
“I don’t personally feel targeted, but I do have concerns about the international relationship … and its effects on me and my family,” Hu said, noting that this disruption to her day-to-day life comes on the heels of the administration’s restrictions on travel from China since the outbreak of COVID-19.
“I want to freely be able to travel between the two countries and see my family and friends,” Hu said. “So this does concern me.”