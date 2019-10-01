Three MU students have been arrested after allegedly assaulting a fellow student and damaging his property two weeks ago.
Joseph and Jared Huber were arrested Thursday. Jaret Carlsen was arrested Tuesday.
Joseph Huber, Jared Huber and Carlsen are all facing first-degree assault charges, according to court documents.
The victim told MU police that before the assault an altercation occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the parking lot of his residence, the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house at 916 S. Providence Road, according to the probable cause statement. After the alleged incident, the victim stated he left the house and did not return until 10 p.m that evening.
When he returned he said he found his clothing, bedding and other belongings on the floor covered in various liquids including urine. He said his mattress, clothes and other personal items were destroyed, according to the statement.
A witness stated he saw Joseph Huber, Carlsen and another individual, Tyler Jacobsmeyer, enter the victim's room minutes before his things were allegedly destroyed.
The victim told police he was physically assaulted around midnight by Joseph Huber, Jared Huber and Jaret Carlsen. He stated that Jacobsmeyer was with the group during the assault, but did not touch the victim, according to the statement.
He said he was sleeping on a couch in a friend's room at the fraternity house and was the only one in the room. He said that he heard a knock on the door and unlocked it; the men aggressively entered the room and knocked him to the ground. The victim said the three men kicked him and punched him more than a dozen times between his torso and head, according to the statement.
The victim was taken to University Hospital following the incident and suffered a broken hand and rib, lacerations that required stitches and a possible concussion.
The assault was recorded by video surveillance cameras installed in the house.
The three men each have a bond set at $50,000.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.