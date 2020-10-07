The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Wednesday that the Nobel Prize in chemistry had been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for their discovery of a DNA-editing tool.
Charpentier, a French microbiologist, and Doudna, an American biochemist, are the first women to jointly win the Nobel Prize in chemistry. Their winning of the award sends a positive message to MU students following the path of science.
Lauren Baratta, an MU senior studying chemical engineering, said hearing female scientists won the award helps motivate her to go into future studies and research.
“If I keep doing this, I could be recognized,” Baratta said. “Being a female, my efforts can still be seen, so I think that it helps motivate things.”
Charlie McClain, a senior studying civil engineering, said he was surprised it took this long for women to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry. He said he believes the win will inspire more women to go into scientific fields.
“I’ve noticed that a lot of our classes here are pretty dominated by male students, but oftentimes the women students are smart, probably smarter than a lot of men,” McClain said. “I think it will be really positive that more women go into STEM studies.”
But one student said the emphasis should not be put more on gender over the research itself. Eva Li, a junior studying information technology, said the win shows women in science can also have a strong impact — yet some discussions don’t focus on that impact.
“Some of the news titles are ‘two females won the award,’ and the contexts are all about that instead of focusing on their research,” Li said. “I just sincerely hope that in the future, the gender ratio in the STEM community will no longer be severely imbalanced and the gender of a scientist will no longer needed to be discussed.”
Tiffany Dinh, a junior civil engineering student, said she hoped the celebration would become standard practice.
“I think anyone winning a Nobel Prize is great, regardless of the fact that they’re women,” Dinh said. “If we want to have more women in the field, then it shouldn’t be a big deal. It should just be normal.”