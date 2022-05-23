Most COVID-19 mitigation strategies at MU have been suspended.
MU will no longer require students to self-report positive COVID-19 tests, according to an email to the campus community from MU Incident Command on Monday. Additionally, supervisors are no longer required to submit reports of positive tests in faculty and staff.
On May 16, University of Missouri President Mun Choi suspended HR-702, the policy that established the self-reporting requirement. He did so because of changes in vaccination, testing availability, treatments and changes in CDC guidance, MU spokesperson Stephanie Fleming said.
"We’ve reached a stage of the pandemic where vaccinations and testing are widely available," Fleming said in an email. "There are also effective treatments available now, and guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has evolved as well."
Vaccination requirements for MU Health Care employees will continue, along with time-off measures for those who are sick, because of other policies still in place.
The Show Me Renewal website will now display a COVID-19 information page instead of regularly updated case data. The archived data, dating to 2020, will remain as a link on the info page.
MU will "adapt, adjust or reinstitute suspended policies" if the need arises, according to the release. Fleming said MU will continue to encourage students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated.