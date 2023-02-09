MU students rally for subsidized Plan B pills at Board of Curators meeting

The Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America hosts a rally for free Plan B on Thursday at Memorial Union in Columbia. Protesters wanted to ensure that the MU Board of Curators could hear their demands for subsidized emergency contraceptive for all students on campus.
A protester holds a “No One Is Illegal” sign on Thursday at MU's Memorial Union. Demonstrators want MU leaders to take specific actions to help the vast majority of its student body who are endangered by the state abortion ban.
Shouting chants such as "No compromise, subsidize!" and "MIZ-ZOU, when students die, the blood is on you!" about 60 students protested outside a UM System Board of Curators meeting on Thursday, demanding access to emergency contraceptives for all students.
The students, who were members of MU's Coalition for Bodily Autonomy, were so loud their voices breached the walls of Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union, where the meeting was being held.
The coalition was not on the curators agenda, and its desire for subsidized Plan B One-Step pills was not addressed in the meeting. Plan B is a drug that, when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex or contraceptive failure, can prevent pregnancy, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
"Being able to secure bodily autonomy for yourself through preventative means is super necessary," said Connor Frew, co-chair of the Coalition of Graduate Workers, one of several campus groups that make up the Coalition for Bodily Autonomy. "As the stewards of such a large population of students, vulnerable folks, I think it's the university's responsibility to provide the healthcare that they need."
Aubrey Atkins, president of Sexual Education and Advocacy at Mizzou, said that without access to Plan B, students in Missouri may try to induce unsafe and illegal abortions.
Missouri law bans abortions except in cases of medical emergency. Performing or inducing an abortion in Missouri is considered a felony.
The coalition desires a public meeting with the university, specifically with President Mun Choi, to discuss the implementation of subsidized Plan B on campus.
"I personally think that students having a platform at this university is so important, and I also think that platform deserves to be heard on a public level," Atkins said.
In a press conference after the meeting, Choi said he addressed to the coalition's demands at a Missouri Students Association Town Hall meeting in the fall. Choi said he is willing to continue dialogue with the coalition privately.
"My door is always open for that conversation ..." Choi said. "I'm open to meeting with the members of the coalition because we know that they have concerns that they want to share, and I want to find ways, together with the board, of arriving at some good solutions that are mutually beneficial."
As the meeting came to a close, protestors silently flooded the meeting, holding signs with phrases like, "We need Plan B," and, "you have had more than enough time."
Concerns about racism at MU
Members of the Coalition for Bodily Autonomy weren't the only students in attendance.
Several students unaffiliated with the coalition attended the curators meeting with the intention of voicing their concerns about racism on campus.
Last fall, students protested after flyers with white supremacist messages were anonymously posted on or near campus.
Also during the fall, students demanded that the university discipline a student who sent a social media message that included a racial slur and also advocated violence. But Choi said that, after an internal investigation, MU had concluded that the student who sent the offending message shouldn't be disciplined because the message was a private communication between the student and her friend, and was protected speech.
Among the students who attended the curators meeting were Donovan Flagg and Jadyn Jackson.
"Even with all the changes that Mizzou said that they've made, Black students still feel unsafe on this campus," Flagg said.
Flagg went on to describe continued harassment toward Black students on MU's campus. Jackson said she was disappointed that the curators did not address them or their concerns about racism on campus during the meeting.
"Its just like a big wall between us and the curators, and you kind of expected it to be a lot more accessible," Jackson said.
Missourian reporter Ceilidh Kern contributed to this report.