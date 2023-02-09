 Skip to main content
MU students rally for subsidized Plan B pills at Board of Curators meeting

Shouting chants such as "No compromise, subsidize!" and "MIZ-ZOU, when students die, the blood is on you!" about 60 students protested outside a UM System Board of Curators meeting on Thursday, demanding access to emergency contraceptives for all students.

Protesters and Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America gathered together on Thursday

The students, who were members of MU's Coalition for Bodily Autonomy, were so loud their voices breached the walls of Stotler Lounge in Memorial Union, where the meeting was being held.

The Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America hosts a rally for free Plan B

A protester holds a “No One Is Illegal” sign

Justin Sills screams along with the chants

