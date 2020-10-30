MU students referred for disciplinary action after a campus protest earlier this month were sent warning letters Friday stating they were in violation of university policy, according to a campus email sent by Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for student affairs.
Stackman noted that in 2017, a task force of students, faculty, staff and legal and First Amendment experts recommended changes to MU policies on rights and responsibilities with respect to using public space. This includes behavior during protests.
Six new or amended university policies took effect in June 2017: Use of Facilities, Illuminated Devices on Campus, Sound Amplification Devices, Posting Materials on Campus, Chalking on Campus and Camping on Campus.
Stackman acknowledged that students involved in the protest did not fully understand campus policies and the consequences of violating them.
As a result, he said, they were given warnings. That means they were informed that if they violate policies in the future, the consequences will be more severe.
"Moving forward, it’s important for all of us to know that further violations by anyone in our community will likely result in more substantial actions," Stackman said in the email.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said he could not say how many students were given warnings because it could possibly identify them, which would violate student privacy law.
On Oct. 2, about 40 student activists and protesters gathered at Francis Quadrangle and later moved to Jesse Hall to protest the Thomas Jefferson statue and to list their demands for MU to address racial justice on campus.
The activists marched through three floors of Jesse Hall yelling and using profanities, which violated MU's time, place and manner restrictions for protests, according to an Oct. 6 campus email from University of Missouri System president and MU Chancellor Mun Choi announcing that students were being referred to Office of Accountability and Support for disciplinary actions.
Time, place and manner restrictions address whether behavior is deemed disruptive in that it interferes with, or prevents, the "orderly conduct of a university function or activity, including, but not limited to, class, research study, lectures, performances, meetings, interviews, administrative business, or ceremonies or other public events" or access to rooms or spaces where these activities are being held.
University policy states disruptive behavior includes "circumstances in which there are actual or imminent, and substantially disruptive or materially interfering behaviors that impede the ordinary and normal operations of the University."
Basi said the warnings Stackman announced Friday had nothing to do with the group's presence in Jesse Hall or the profanities but rather with the fact that the manner of their event was disruptive to campus operations.