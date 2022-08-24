Following President Joe Biden’s announcement of his plan for student debt cancellation Wednesday, MU students expressed both praise and apprehension about its effects on college students.
Under the plan, $10,000 in federal student loan debt will be cancelled from borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000 a year. For Pell Grant recipients, up to an additional $10,000 in loan debt can also be forgiven.
Biology and Spanish student Lily Porter said the announcement was a step in the right direction toward addressing the issue of student loan debt for Americans.
“I’m very on board,” Porter said. “These banks are just signing kids on to pay for loans that they know most of them aren’t going to be able to pay back in a reasonable amount of time.”
“I don’t think anybody should be 30 and still paying for something that they did at 20,” Porter said.
Having taken out student loans herself, Alexa Sumpter, a business administration student, said the plan sounds like a good idea, yet she is a bit hesitant about the overall implications of the decision.
“You have to make sure there’s policies in place, so it can’t be abused, because I see it backfiring a little bit,” Sumpter said.
Sumpter’s concerns were echoed by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., in a news release Wednesday. In support of restoring year-round Pell Grants as opposed to debt forgiveness, Blunt wrote “The president’s plan not only rewards high-income earners, it will increase the cost of higher education, making it harder for low-income students to pursue a degree.”
Some supporters of the decision said greater issues surrounding student debt have yet to be fully addressed under Biden’s plan.
“I think that they’re addressing the consequences of an overall structural issue within our economy, rather than the actual issue itself, which is the best they can probably do at this time,” Porter said.
While she approves of the debt forgiveness plan, journalism student Julia Gerard said she thinks the plan doesn’t promise enough support.
“I feel like they could be doing a little bit more, especially since school is so expensive,” Gerard said. “But I do think that it’s a good place to start.”