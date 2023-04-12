Concerns about free expression on campus and mental health resources were themes of an advocacy practices event hosted Tuesday by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Members of the Epsilon Psi chapter gathered at the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center on the university’s campus. About 25 people — excluding members — were in attendance, all of them Black women students at MU.
After Delta member Kiara Davis led icebreaker questions, the discussion was led by members Aysia Grey and Kennedy Ortiz.
Due to the sensitivity of the questions and answers, attendees’ names and their responses were not recorded. This week, the sorority also hosted events about voicing campus concerns, introduced new initiates and held a yoga session.
“Tonight's event was just to hear what the students want from not just the Deltas in general, more from Mizzou,” Delta member and MU freshman India Reed said in an interview. “We were trying to hear the wants and try to find ways we can make them known to everyone.”
An overwhelming number of the audience members and sorority members felt like their speech was restricted when they said anything negative about their experiences at MU, but that their speech was encouraged when they spoke highly about the school.
A few of the women were in STEM majors, such as nursing or engineering, and spoke of their experiences with white classmates and administrators. In many cases, they expressed the difficulties of being the only Black person or the only Black woman in the classroom and feeling like they were being talked down to because they were Black.
Students also expressed their concerns about how resources on campus such as the Counseling Center and the Disability Center were ineffective for them or provided them little guidance on next steps to take.
“There's a lot of people who probably didn't know each other coming in today,” Delta member and MU senior Chanel Wheeler said, “but they probably have the same kind of situations or issues going on, and they can probably be allies to one another.”
To wrap up the event, audience members, as well as a few of the Deltas, shared resources and clubs that people could join to find their place on campus.
Participants also talked about faculty members who were great resources and people to talk to regardless of a student's major.
“Just make sure that you're going to events like this, whether it's Delta events or just other minority organizations, to get aware of what's going on on campus so that you can feel important," Wheeler said. "It all makes your experience what it is.”