MU students will now be able to earn 20% commission selling single-game tickets to all MU Athletics sporting events, according to a news release Friday. 

The athletics department has launched a pilot program that allows any MU student to sign up to receive a unique link to sell tickets through. The link will lead to an online platform where the student will receive commission for any tickets sold to all ticketed sports. 

