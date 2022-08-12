MU students will now be able to earn 20% commission selling single-game tickets to all MU Athletics sporting events, according to a news release Friday.
The athletics department has launched a pilot program that allows any MU student to sign up to receive a unique link to sell tickets through. The link will lead to an online platform where the student will receive commission for any tickets sold to all ticketed sports.
The program is the first of its kind in the nation, according to the news release.
"Our students are great ambassadors for Mizzou," Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said in the news release. "The energy created when our venues are packed is contagious and we are always looking for ways to help our student-athletes and provide that great game day experience at all of our home contests."
Students who sign up to participate will be considered independent contractors of the university, according the sign-up form. The links students receive can be shared through social media, email and text message to prospective ticket buyers.
The link will bring the prospective buyers to the university's online ticketing platform where they can purchase single-game tickets as they normally would for general admission, including for the student section.
There is no minimum number of tickets that a student must sell in order to earn commission and there is no maximum number of students that are able to participate in the initiative, said Ryan Koslen, a senior associate director of athletics. The student will receive payment at the end of the season for each specific sport they sell tickets for, he added.
The athletic department hopes to be able to reach audiences that have not previously engaged with student athletics as well as provide sales opportunities for students, Koslen said.
Students can fill out an online form to begin the process of joining the student ticket sales team.