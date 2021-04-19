The MU Jewish Chabad Campus House will be hosting a Holocaust memorial book fair Wednesday, the group announced in a flyer.
The fair's purpose is to not only introduce students to the Holocaust but also to engage with them, reaching many who otherwise may never hear the stories.
The fair is planned to be held on April 21, from 8:30 to 11:00 am. The House plans to give away 100 free books during the fair.
In a statement the Chabad Campus House said, "With these memoirs, we hope to inspire students to develop tolerance to people who are different, to do acts of kindness and love and to rise to their highest ethical potential."
For more information you contact Daniel Swindell at 999-6877 or emerson5672@gmail.com.