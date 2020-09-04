MU Student Affairs asked students to "avoid unnecessary travel" over Labor Day weekend in a resources and events guide. Students were advised to stay on campus and participate in two MU activities: "Paint the M" and "Flick on Faurot."
MU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Stackman reiterated the no-travel recommendation and promoted "fun & SAFE" events on Twitter. Tweets from the Campus Activity Programming Board provided further details.
With a long weekend coming up we strongly recommend #Mizzou students do not travel. With that in mind @StuffToDoAtMU is organizing fun & SAFE events for Tigers this weekend. #TigersSupportTigers https://t.co/2MsWAE1UQ6— Bill Stackman 😷🐯 (@StackmanBill) September 3, 2020
"While the university is asking that you do not travel over the long weekend, we realize that we need to provide resources to you to make your time here in Columbia safe and engaging," the guide stated.
Paint the M is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Designed for first-year students, the event will happen in 20-minute shifts. Twenty students will be allowed in each shift and are asked to wear close-toed shoes and sign up for a time slot, according to Student Affairs.
Flick on Faurot will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Students may arrive as early as 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium to find an appropriately distanced spot on Faurot Field.
For both events, students must wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and swipe their MU ID to record their attendance. People who see Show Me Renewal guideline violations at either event can report them online.
Student Affairs noted the events were organized to comply with MU and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department COVID-19 procedures and policies. The resource and event guide included a link to a COVID-19 testing resource page.