Compensation and the push for diversity among faculty still remain top concerns of MU faculty, according to the results of a 2019 campus climate survey.
The Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education survey was administered to MU faculty in 2019, the third occurrence since 2013. The survey’s 278 questions aimed to gauge how faculty members feel about their work environment at MU. Results are meant to show what works and what doesn’t, and administrators and others are meant to use them to make changes.
“The way people feel about where they come to work is so critical to how effective the institution can be,” Provost Latha Ramchand said at a news conference Thursday.
In 2019, 41% of faculty took the survey, down 13% from 2016. This most recent time, faculty deemed the quality and support of colleagues, collaborative opportunities, the cost of living and academic freedom among the best aspects of working at MU.
The survey, however, also showed “faculty of color and underrepresented minority faculty ... consistently reported the lowest levels of satisfaction,” according to an MU news release that accompanied a summary of the report.
Faculty gave the level of compensation at MU an averaged one out of five — the lowest score possible — in all three COACHE surveys, according to the summary.
Diversity was given a one in 2016; this year, it was given a two.
Ramchand acknowledged the concern.
“We don’t have enough women. We don’t have enough faculty of color,” she said. “And even if we do recruit them, they seem not to stay too long.”
Calling it a “pipeline issue,” Ramchand said MU needs to work on increasing the size of the recruitment pool from which job candidates are drawn.
She said one way MU has tried to address the problem is through the Preparing Future Faculty Postdoctoral Program for Faculty Diversity, which focuses on bringing in postdoctoral fellows of underrepresented minority groups.
“We then groom them to become faculty,” Ramchand said.
She cited the need to create a welcoming environment as key to addressing the issue.
“It’s almost like a continuum,” Ramchand said. “You sign the letter of acceptance. Between that time and the time you actually land on campus, there are things we can do to make you feel more welcome.”
As a woman of color and a relatively recent transplant to MU — she came from the University of Houston in 2018 — Ramchand drew from personal experience.
“I know from experience that it takes a lot in those few months as you’re preparing to transition,” she said. “How can we make that group feel more engaged?”
She said she hopes that as a result, if another institution offers faculty members of color a higher wage, they could still say, “This is where I belong.”
In the past two years, MU has invested $1.3 million toward recruiting and retaining diverse faculty and staff, according to the MU release. The money goes to sustaining the postdoctoral program for faculty diversity and the campus Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity.
“It is being spent as we speak,” Ramchand said.
Since 2016, MU has seen a 24% increase in faculty members who are minorities overall, including a 17% increase in black faculty and a 22% increase in Hispanic faculty, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Asked whether MU intends to address chronic compensation concerns, Ramchand said, “Yes. The answer is yes, yes and yes.”
“We have a lot of variance across units,” she said. “There are units where they are being paid what they ought to be paid, and there are areas where we are not anywhere close to that.”
Ramchand said when offers are made to faculty members from other institutions, MU needs to do better at responding quickly.
“We are sending the message to deans and department chairs,” she said. “Honestly, we shouldn’t be waiting for faculty to go and get a counter offer. If you have someone in your department who is really good ... let’s make sure we compensate those individuals.”
The COACHE survey data was reviewed by a 11-member faculty committee. Ramchand said it will become a standing committee moving forward.
Committee co-chair Joe Parcell said that at the committee’s first meeting on the 2019 results, it looked at the past two surveys and tried to gauge what MU has done to respond. The top three responses, he said, were creation of the campus Teaching For Learning Center and the postdoctoral program for faculty diversity as well as revitalizing a strategic plan for MU.
“It was very encouraging for that committee to see that their voices have been heard,” Parcell, a professor in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, said.
The survey also showed improvements in departmental leadership, divisional leadership and senior leadership.
“I think that we already have made huge strides in terms of the communication that campus receives from senior leadership,” said co-chair Leigh Neier, an associate professor in the College of Education.
“Jesse Hall’s doors are more open than they have been,” Neier said, “and our senior administration have welcomed more people to be around this kind of table weighing in on conversations that really help move Mizzou forward.”