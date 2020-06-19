MU has hired an Arkansas State University administrator to serve as its next vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced Friday.
Maurice Gipson, vice chancellor for diversity and community engagement at the Jonesboro campus, will start in the role July 15 but will participate in some activities on campus prior to that date, according to MU's news release.
In his five years at Arkansas State, he founded the Office of Diversity, which began with just himself and an administrative assistant and grew to 60 members, he said in his virtual interview with MU in May. He oversaw multiple offices, including one dealing with faculty diversity initiatives.
Overall minority student enrollment at Arkansas State grew for three consecutive years under Gipson, according to MU's news release, and the campus developed "strategic partnerships" with 10 historically black colleges and universities.
In his virtual interview, Gipson emphasized face-to-face connections with students to understand their experiences and said he sat in the campus' student union for two hours every week to talk with students.
Prior to Jonesboro, Gipson held positions at the University of Texas-Austin and Langston University in Oklahoma. He is expected to receive a doctorate in history from the University of Mississippi in December in addition to his other degrees, including a master's from Missouri State University.
Gipson's annual salary will be $225,000, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
He will enter the position at what is arguably the most tense period at MU since fall 2015, as students continue to protest at administration through social media and by email after a recent decision to keep a bronze statue of Thomas Jefferson on campus.
The other finalists were: Tamra Minor, assistant vice president for the office of diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at the State University of New York at Albany; and NaTashua Davis, an internal candidate who served as interim head for the department at MU since July 2019.
Davis will return to her previous position as executive director of MU's Access & Leadership Development Unit, according to MU's news release. Choi thanked her for her work in the interim role and said he appreciates "her insight and support of our students, faculty and staff during this important time."
Minor came under fire at Albany after she released a statement two weeks ago responding to two incidents of racism among students, which many viewed as inadequate. A link to the a petition calling for a stronger response was emailed to Patricia Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Science and co-chair of the search committee, as well as the Columbia Missourian.