A University of Maryland administrator and head of fundraising will be MU’s next vice chancellor for advancement, the university announced Monday.
Jackie Lewis, who serves as Vice President of University Relations for the College Park campus, will begin at MU on Aug. 12, according to a Monday campus email from Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi.
In her new position, Lewis will oversee 180 employees and supervise MU’s private philanthropy and donor relations. UM’s NextGen Precision Health Institute, a $220 million research facility that the university called its “top capital priority,” will be a top focus for Lewis, according to the email.
Lewis was praised for her spearheading of the “Fearless Ideas” campaign at Maryland and securing a $220 million gift, the largest in the campus’ history, according to Choi’s email. She was also part of a team at the University of Iowa that obtained $45 million for the creation of a neuroscience institute and $25 million to name a new children’s hospital.
“Lewis will be a major asset to the university and to our university community,” Choi said, “and her experience in health care fundraising will be invaluable.”
Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Richard Barohn called Lewis a “major asset” to MU and said “(her) understanding of academic medical centers will be especially valuable.”
Lewis will earn $400,000 annually, according to MU spokesman Christian Basi, equivalent to the salaries of the chancellors at the system’s Kansas City and St. Louis campuses.
She replaces Tom Hiles, who announced his retirement in August 2019, and will take part in some campus activities prior to her first day in August. Hiles earned $360,000 in the position, Basi said.
MU has “recently celebrated multiple record-breaking years of giving,” according to the email, and the university’s endowment has passed $1 billion.
Private donations and philanthropy may become even more important for MU and other public universities as the pandemic results in cuts from state funding. The UM System has taken over $85 million in total cuts since March. $10 million in state funding for the system’s NextGen facility has been delayed after Gov. Mike Parson announced almost $450 million in budget withholdings for the 2021 fiscal year, which began July 1.