MU Theatre hosts Climate Change Theatre Action Project

Climate activism on a global scale is coming to Columbia with MU Theatre Department’s upcoming series, Climate Change Theatre Action project 2021.
The project, which is this year’s installment in the 19th annual Life and Literature Series, will be the first performance of the fall for MU Theatre. The show is scheduled to run Wednesday through Sunday at Studio 4 in McGee Gymnasium Studio 4.
Climate Change Theatre Action is an international effort aiming to bring climate-related issues to the stage through short performances and plays contributed by playwrights across the globe.
“The theatre department here at Mizzou is really great about championing positive social justice causes and using the work of theater to really advance social causes that are important on all different levels,” said Kasey Lynch, a PhD student for the Theatre Department and managing director of the show. “So Climate Change Theater Action fits right into that that goal and mission of the department.”
The show includes 13 segments of plays and performance pieces, nine selected from the 50 pieces contributed to the project from international playwrights and four written by local community members. The final result is largely collaborative with six directors bringing the individual pieces into a topically diverse yet thematically cohesive effort.
“It’s just the idea that I’m just creating a small part of something big and also thinking about how that fits into the bigger picture,” said PhD student and director of two pieces Nalubowa Aidah. “It reinforces that theatre is a community thing.”
Aidah believes the effectiveness of this projects is found in the medium of live performance. It possesses the ability to confront audiences with worldly issues head on in a more intimate manner, she said.
“Theater has a way of bringing the idea closer to you because most times when there’s a problem, it can just seem to be far away from you, and theater brings it really close to you,” said Aidah. “There’s really nowhere to go. Theater just makes the issue real for you by dramatizing it.”
Whether it’s a comedy about the methane emitted by cow flatulence, a poetic play about the fear ingrained in accepting climate reality or a slam poetry piece written by MU student Gabriel Levy observing the impact of environmental racism in Chicago, audiences can anticipate a diverse viewing experience.
Gehazi Whitehurst, a MU student performing in three of the pieces, said the show’s variety is what lends to its ability to truly reach its audiences.
“Some people like comedy; some people like drama; some people will appreciate the abstract plays,” said Whitehurst. “There’s really a little bit for everyone, and I know there’s at least one play that everyone’s going to find that sticks with them.”
Following the performances, a panel including representatives from climate-related groups from the community, such as Sustain Mizzou and the Climate Leaders at Mizzou, will lead discussions with the audiences.
“There’s something really powerful about having discussions about these really difficult topics with other people and having the space to have these difficult conversations,” said Lynch. “[We’re] using our art form that we love to approach not only our mental knowledge but our bodily knowledge and feeling the importance of the work that we’re doing and the imminence of the global climate issue.”
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 at Theatre.Missouri.edu.