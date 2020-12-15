MU will award about 1,900 graduates with over 2,100 degrees at a virtual ceremony Friday.
This is the second semester that MU’s graduation celebration has been held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. MU will invite the 2020 graduates back to campus for an in-person ceremony once large gatherings are safe.
The commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with an official welcome from campus and student leaders, and end with a closing video at 4 p.m.
“The resilience and dedication these students have shown during this challenging time will serve them well in their future endeavors and reflect brilliantly on the Mizzou faculty and staff who helped them reach this stage,” UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said.
December graduates will join the 340,000 living MU alumni, according to the MU news release.
The 2,100 degrees awarded include 1,540 bachelor’s degrees, 415 master’s degrees, 126 doctorates and 3 law degrees.
The 400 online students will also be honored during Friday’s celebration. Those graduates hail from 40 states and 6 countries and range from ages 21-65.
“Our 2020 graduates have prevailed and persevered despite a pandemic, the likes of which few of us have seen or experienced,” Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Latha Ramchand said. “For this reason we know that our Tigers, with their sharp minds and innovative spirits who are graduating this year, will succeed in everything they do. We wish them the very best in their careers and look forward to seeing them return to share their success stories.”
