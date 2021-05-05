During the next two weekends, MU will recognize 5,547 students with 6,115 degrees at in-person commencement ceremonies, according to an MU news release.
Although the ceremonies are in person, they will look different due to additional safety measures to ensure social distancing.
Graduates were able to get up to six tickets for family and friends to gather in “pods'' that will be socially distance from each other in Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center. Masks will be required.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.
Stephens College will also hold in-person commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday for May 2020 and May 2021 graduates, according to its website.
Columbia College recognized graduates last weekend in ceremonies at Mizzou Area.
MU welcomed back 2020 graduates for in-person commencement ceremonies the weekend of April 24. In-person commencement ceremonies were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.