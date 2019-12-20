U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced that a new plant bioscience laboratory building will be constructed at MU, thanks to $24.8 million in federal funding, according to a Friday news release from MU.
Scientists from Agricultural Research Services, affiliated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will conduct research with scientists from the MU Division of Plant Sciences, according to the release. That division is within the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
The national funding that was passed this week in Washington, D.C., is "an investment not only in innovation and valuable agriculture research, but also in the food security of all Missourians," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in the release.
"We are committed to improving lives through research partnerships with national agencies and industry, and the plant, livestock, genetics and policy research funded by this bill advances our reach even further," said Cartwright.
Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of MU's agricultural college, said that as agriculture is the No. 1 economic driver in Missouri, the plant genetics collaboration is a "huge win for agriculture in the state."
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said he could not provide any more details about the new building.
Sen. Roy Blunt’s office in Washington, D.C., also could not provide more details.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.