MU announced it will continue remote operations Friday due to inclement weather. In-person classes will resume Monday.
Columbia Public Schools will not be in session Friday, according to spokesperson Michelle Baumstark.
Columbia College and Stephens College will also continue holding classes remotely Friday.
All non-essential Boone County government offices will remain closed Friday, including the Boone County Courthouse.
City of Columbia crews began clearing residential streets Thursday morning. Priority roads are passable, but still snow-covered and there is continued slickness.