MU will create a home base for research on Missouri's water and its resources with the new Missouri Water Center, the university announced Tuesday.
The Missouri Water Center will combine the existing Missouri Water Resources Research Center and the Center for Watershed Management and Water Quality.
Baolin Deng, co-director of the new research center, said in a news release that the centers merged in hopes of streamlining research and building off each other's work to protect and preserve the state's water.
“There’s a synergy that’s brought out in uniting our centers,” Deng said in the news release. “The Missouri Water Center acknowledges our shared history and complementary faculty expertise while better positioning us to address future challenges, both on water quantity and water quality.”
According to the release, the water center will be governed under four core principals: water research, water-related grants, sharing its expertise with shareholders and collaborating with other colleges.
Chris Chinn, Missouri Department of Agriculture director and advisory committee member, said the state of Missouri presents a unique opportunity for water research.
“We are blessed to have two of the most important rivers in the world roll through our state, but farming along the Missouri and Mississippi also comes with additional challenges and responsibilities,” Chinn said in the news release. “By working together, we can address key issues, including recommendations from Gov. Parson’s Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group.”
The center's establishment coincides with Parson's newly announced Missouri Hydrology Information Center, which will create a statewide push for cleaner and safer water across Missouri.
Noah Manring, dean of the MU College of Engineering, which runs the Missouri Water Resource Research Center, said he is excited for the role the engineering school will play in water research going forward.
“Mizzou Engineering has a proud tradition of helping the state, region and nation solve water problems,” Manring said in the news release. “We look forward to leveraging that expertise and working with cross-campus peers to further contribute to the health and usability of our water resources.”