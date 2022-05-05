MU will take disciplinary action against 13 students for their roles in an October fraternity party that left then-freshman Daniel Santulli unresponsive from alcohol poisoning.
The university said it forwarded the results of its investigation to the Boone County Prosecutor, meaning criminal charges could be on the way.
Additionally, Santulli's family has settled with nearly all of the defendants in their civil lawsuit over his hazing-related injuries, including the national Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Their attorney, David Bianchi, said they have filed a motion to approve the newest wave of settlements, which leaves only three defendants out of 23 in the case with the possibility of more settlements to come.
A hearing on defendants' dismissal motions will take place Tuesday.
The identities of the 13 students facing sanctions are unknown; MU declined to provide that information, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
However, an MU news release mentions suspension and expulsion as examples of possible sanctions.
Students sanctioned by the university will receive "the option to contest the proposed sanctions at a hearing and the opportunity for appeal," according to the university.
The family's lawsuit names 14 members of MU's Phi Gamma Delta chapter.
The fraternity, commonly known as Fiji, was immediately suspended by both its national organization and the university following Santulli's hospitalization during a "Pledge Father Reveal" party.
The Boone County Prosecutor's office could not be immediately reached by phone Thursday morning.