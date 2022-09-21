The Office of Institutional Equity at the University of Missouri has formally included journalists on the list of those who can protect the confidentiality of sexual assault survivors in the Title IX process.

University officials have not considered journalists to be mandated reporters, said Andy Hayes, assistant vice chancellor and Title IX administrator for the Office of Institutional Equity. But that was never listed in the exceptions included for Title IX reporting, until last week.

