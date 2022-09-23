Five MU students were selected to participate in the SEC Emerging Scholars Program from Tuesday to Thursday, the university announced in a news release Sept. 20. This year, the Southeastern Conference Provosts selected MU to host the event.

MU is the first university to welcome participants from other schools to its campus for the program — last fall was the event’s inaugural year, which was held virtually.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

