Five MU students were selected to participate in the SEC Emerging Scholars Program from Tuesday to Thursday, the university announced in a news release Sept. 20. This year, the Southeastern Conference Provosts selected MU to host the event.
MU is the first university to welcome participants from other schools to its campus for the program — last fall was the event’s inaugural year, which was held virtually.
"Each university selected five scholars for this year’s in-person workshop, and the leaders at the University of Missouri have put together a challenging but informative program for the group," said Torie A. Johnson, SEC associate commissioner for academic relations, in the Sept. 20 release. "Our institutions have made substantial inroads relative to faculty inclusivity, and the SEC Emerging Scholars Program only builds on those efforts."
The SEC Emerging Scholars Program is designed to prepare prospective future SEC educators. It is open to any doctoral or postdoctoral students who attend an SEC school.
Schools from all 14 SEC universities selected up to five students to attend this year’s event. The MU students that have been selected to attend are:
- Ifeolu David
- Austin Lawrence
- Duke Cruz
- Rowena Woode
- Carlos Rivera
Students who are invited to attend will participate in a range of workshops, including networking opportunities with students from the participating universities, presentations from SEC faculty, breakout sessions and professional development opportunities.
The creation of this program has been in the works since the SEC established the SEC Academic Consortium (SECAC) in 2005, an inter-university group with the goal of promoting research, scholarship and achievement in each of the then-12 conference schools.
“The SEC Provosts have for years discussed the importance of preparing future faculty members for service and leadership in higher education,” Johnson said in a news release when the program was first announced in July 2021. “We are pleased to work alongside them and the future hosting universities to further develop the SEC Emerging Scholars Program.”