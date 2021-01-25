Harriet Washington, the 2021 Cherng Distinguished Visiting Scholar and an award-winning science writer, editor and ethicist, will highlight the intersection between ethics and racism in the medical field with three virtual events Jan. 27-29.
Washington is a fellow at multiple institutes and universities, including New York Academy of Medicine and Harvard University. She’s a visiting scholar at DePaul University of Law and a senior research scholar at the National Center for Bioethics at Tuskegee University.
From noon to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Washington will discuss her book “Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation from Colonial Times to Present,” which details history and modern cases of medical experimentation and the relationship between racism and medicine.
From 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Washington will cover “A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind.” The book, published in 2019, highlights the effects of environmental racism on African Americans.
The events are open to MU students and faculty only.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Washington will give a keynote lecture open to the public, called “Healthcare Inequities Go Viral: Race, Medical Ethics, and History Through the Lens of a Pandemic.” It will focus on how COVID-19 brought medical inequalities to the forefront of national conversation. Washington will draw upon work for her upcoming book, “Carte Blanche: The Erosion of Medical Consent,” to call for equitable treatment and outcomes in the medical field.
Links for the Zoom meetings, as well as PDF excerpts of her work, are available on the MU Honors College website.