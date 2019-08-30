The Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station has received a $6.5 million investment from MU.
MU officials announced the investment Friday morning at the Fisher Delta Research Center field day breakfast. The funds are to be used in advancing "next-generation agricultural technologies" across the state, according a news release from the MU News Bureau.
As part of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, the experiment station is responsible for operating a large system of agricultural research centers across the state. There are 16 farms and agricultural centers that will receive a share of the funds.
Officials have not yet identified how exactly the funding will be used. Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of the college said, "It will take up to three years to identify those projects that the investments will be provided for."
There is a process in place for deciding how to distribute the funds, Daubert said.
Daubert also said the college is actively working with the leadership of the centers to determine the best way to share the new funding.
