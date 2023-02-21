MU will offer a new two-year residential program in fall 2023 tailored to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Director Maggie Center said the program — called Preparing Adults for Work and Society, or PAWS — is designed to provide an inclusive, community-based college experience for students seeking education to help achieve their goals for meaningful employment, independent living and social skills.
PAWS is specifically for students who wouldn’t have been able to attend MU previously, Center said, or other universities that lack support for their disabilities.
“Our students will be working and learning alongside traditional Mizzou students so that we can add value to each other’s lives,” Center said. “It’s not just another program outside of MU; it’s meaningfully included.”
Center said PAWS is a much-needed program many have asked for.
Like many colleges, MU’s Disability Center offers many services, such as accommodations for students with physical, learning and other disabilities — but not the unique support and individualized skills training PAWS involves that some students with intellectual and developmental disabilities seek.
Residential programs like PAWS — which give participants traditional undergraduate experiences like living in a dorm, eating in dining halls, joining student organizations and going to campus events — aren’t offered at most universities.
Forty-three similar programs exist in the U.S. currently, according to data from the Institute for Community Inclusion. Two are in Missouri: one at the University of Central Missouri and the other at the University of Missouri — St. Louis.
Center said making the MU program an inclusive residential opportunity was one of their core missions. With its community focus, traditional students and students in the program can get involved at MU together and learn from each other.
“These are first and foremost Mizzou students who are getting some additional skills training and support through PAWS,” Center said. “That’s been a really important way to think about our program.”
Erica Lembke, professor and PAWS faculty coordinator, has been building the program through MU’s College of Education and Human Development for about five years.
The idea started after the father of a student with an intellectual disability contacted her. He was aware that some universities have residential programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
He thought it’d be great if his daughter could have the option to attend MU.
Lembke said when more conversations began, it became clear how few programs like PAWS existed and how important it would be for MU to have one.
Over the past five years, Lembke and others have been visiting other colleges to learn about their programs and figure out how to best model MU’s.
She said working with UMSL was a tremendous help especially. Its program, called Succeed, takes a similar approach with person-centered planning and providing the full undergraduate experience as much as possible.
Four students will likely be in the first PAWS class this fall, Lembke said. The plan is to start small and increase the number of students each year.
They aren’t setting an age parameter for participants right now.
“It just needs to be students who are actively seeking information on how to improve their vocational goals and their independent living goals — students who are actively working on those two areas,” Lembke said. “That might be students who have just graduated high school; it might be students who have been out of school a couple of years.”
Students will take classes together, but Center said the skills or topics they learn will be catered to connect with each of their own vocational, academic and independent living goals. They may have opportunities to take specific traditional MU classes as well, which could include personalized accommodations.
They’ll also live in the same residence hall.
“We’ve been talking a lot to Residential Life,” Lembke said. “They said, ‘Oh, we’ll be excited to have some programming for our halls, or our RAs where not only are they teaching topics to our students, but they’re learning more, and everyone in the residence hall is learning more about students with disabilities, their capabilities, what kind of things they need — so we really hope it’ll create this mutual benefit.”
Housing, dining and tuition will cost MU’s typical rates, but PAWS will include additional program fees, which haven’t been set yet.
Center and Lembke said they’re currently in the process of having a program approved so students and families can apply for financial aid to assist with the costs. Need-based FAFSA financial aid will also apply.
“We hope in the long term to be able to create some kind of scholarship program for all students,” Center said, “so that the program isn’t cost-prohibitive and anybody who is interested in this type of opportunity has access to it.”
Lembke said at the end of the two years, students will ideally leave with independent living skills they didn’t have before and access to job opportunities connected to their long-term goals, or a clear direction toward them with the skills they’ve built.
They’ll earn a certificate and be honored in commencement just like the rest of the entire graduating class.
The community in and outside of MU and Columbia have shown an outpouring of support for PAWS, Center said. Department chairs have contacted them asking for their students to get involved as peer mentors, and they have an ongoing list of community advocates who want to support the program in various ways.
“This is something that has been really necessary for our community for a long time,” Center said. “We’re really excited that it’s finally happening.”
Applications for PAWS are available on the College of Education and Human Development website and due March 1.