MU will offer a new two-year residential program in fall 2023 tailored to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Director Maggie Center said the program — called Preparing Adults for Work and Society, or PAWS — is designed to provide an inclusive, community-based college experience for students seeking education to help achieve their goals for meaningful employment, independent living and social skills.

