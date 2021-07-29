MU will reinstate indoor mask mandates beginning Monday, according to a Thursday campus update from the MU Incident Command Team.
All students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in classrooms. They will also be required to wear masks in meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible, according to the update. The temporary requirement will be in place until Sept. 15.
However, those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask indoors on campus. Those who are fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask inside campus buildings, which aligns with latest CDC recommendations.
People's vaccine status will remain confidential. Enforcement of policies will rely on people reporting situations to the university, MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said.
"We aren't going to go around and ask everyone we see what their vaccination status is," he said. "That isn't realistic for a campus with 50,000 people."
Exceptions to the temporary mask rule are spaces with physical barriers or where there is at least a 6-foot distance between students, faculty or other employees. An exception is also in place for small groups of people who consistently live or work together.
The temporary reinstatement includes these additional provisions:
• A request that staff, faculty and students voluntarily upload vaccination documents through secure systems. Those who upload the information will be eligible for drawings with prizes that include tuition discounts, free parking and a meal with head athletic coaches.
• A request that everyone be vaccinated before returning to campus. Vaccination locations can be found on this website. A variety of vaccination events will be held on campus and elsewhere in Columbia beginning in August for staff, faculty and students who have not yet been vaccinated.
Although COVID-19 cases at MU remain low, the new requirements are intended to combat the rise in COVID-19 cases primarily caused by the Delta variant, according to the update.
At this point, all classes and campus activities will be designed to remain in person during the fall semester.
Additionally, MU Health Care will open a COVID-19 collection site Monday, which will serve as their primary COVID-19 test collection location, according to a separate email Thursday.
The site will be located at 2003 W Broadway, Suite 100, in Columbia.
People can schedule an appointment online at muhccovidtesting.timetap.com. Appointment times will be available 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There is no cost to be tested.