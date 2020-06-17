MU is revamping the fall semester's campus move-in process as COVID-19 forces further health and safety precautions.
Move-in for incoming students will take place over eight days, Aug. 12-19, according to an email newsletter sent to MU families Tuesday evening. Returning students will move in Aug. 20-23.
Students participating in certain MU programs, such as Panhellenic Association's sorority recruitment, will move in Aug. 12-14.
Students will have a 90-minute move-in interval, according to the email. These intervals, which run from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., will be selected in advance via a form that MU will send on July 1.
The longer move-in period and structured intervals are a departure from tradition, in which students and families generally had more leniency in when they arrived for move-in and how long the process would take.
Students will now go directly to their residence halls or apartments in lieu of checking in at the Hearnes Center, according to Residential Life's website. Hearnes served as a central hub during the move-in process, which students and families visited before their assigned hall or apartment.
MU is restricting in-person interaction during move-in, limiting the number of helpers per student to two, according to Residential Life's website. Elevators will be limited to one student and up to two helpers at a time.
"High touch areas" within facilities will also see "enhanced disinfection," according to Residential Life's website, including door handles, light switches, handrails and tables. The number of carts available for move-in will be sanitized after every use, and Residential Life encouraged students and families to bring their own if they have it to "speed up the move-in process."
All "residential programming" is under evaluation by MU, according to the website, to limit group sizes "while encouraging and building strong communities."
MU will start in-person classes Aug. 24, the university confirmed last week, though hybrid classes and a transition to online during the semester remain possible. Work groups are examining various parts of the campus experience and MU will inform the community as further decision are made, spokesman Christian Basi said last week.
“We will be ready and, importantly, we will have the flexibility in place to make any necessary changes should the situation change,” Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a news release last week. “We will ask and expect the cooperation of every individual to create a safe campus.”