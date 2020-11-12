MU announced Thursday that it will temporarily return to remote learning following Thanksgiving break.
“We expect this to affect the vast majority of our courses,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Residence halls and select campus dining locations will remain open for students still on campus. Some programs will continue to have in-person classes, specifically those that require or have students working in clinical settings, Basi said.
MU had previously recognized the potential negative effects that could come with a switch to remote learning. In an Oct. 15 announcement, the university noted that virtual classes could adversely affect students living in rural communities who may lack internet access and students who depend financially on part-time jobs on or near campus.
“We always take into account a lot of different factors, and the overriding factor here is the virus’ impact on the broader community," Basi said. "We felt that that outweighed those other concerns, which are still concerns. They do not go away. Those will be challenges that we will work through like we did this past spring and summer.”
MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi said in a statement that the university has successfully managed the pandemic, but the status of the virus in the broader community necessitates the switch to remote learning.
"Our active case load has been reduced by 80% since Labor Day weekend, our contact tracers and investigators are responding within 24 hours of notification and our community continues to be vigilant in observing best practices to reduce the risk of spreading the virus," Choi said. "... Based on these positive outcomes on our campus, we have been confident about completing the semester in person. However, we are beginning to see a surge in cases in the broader Columbia/Boone County community and surrounding areas. The county’s contact tracers and investigators are experiencing delays in attending to new cases, and there is growing stress on hospital capacity and resources."
Choi said that experts say the student population has not presented "a direct burden" on hospitals, but "as the community strives to gain control of the virus, a temporary thinning of the student population is helpful."
MU plans to resume in-person classes at the start of the spring semester on Jan. 19, Basi said.
“As we have said all along, we are going to always monitor the situation, and we will be making those decisions as we need to,” Basi said.
MU reported 165 active cases of COVID-19 among students as of Thursday afternoon, up by 46 from Monday.
Boone County has seen a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 Information Hub. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, the number of active COVID-19 cases nearly doubled, bringing the positivity rate to an all-time high of 21.3%.
As of noon Thursday, the county had 30 people hospitalized because of COVID-19. It reported 175 new cases Wednesday, and there have been 18 virus-related deaths in Boone County.
The return to remote learning after Thanksgiving break was a reversal of MU’s Oct. 15 announcement and Nov. 9 update that classes would continue to meet in-person following the break. Thanksgiving break starts on Nov. 21. Classes will resume remotely on Nov. 30.
Provost Latha Ramchand in a news release expressed appreciation to students, faculty and staff who have taken the virus seriously by taking precautions and helping keep on-campus cases low.
“Our faculty, staff and students have persevered through a fall term like no other,” Ramchand said. “They have demonstrated incredible resilience and embraced the precautions and adjustments that supported the safety of everyone. We know it has not been easy, but your efforts and commitment have made this semester possible.”
Students who talked with the Missourian weren't entirely happy with administrators' decision or the timing of it.
“I was pretty upset because I’ve loved Mizzou and being on campus," freshman art major Cameron Hanson said. "I like being home, but I can’t focus on my schoolwork. I feel like being at college is part of the whole experience.”
Sophomore electrical engineering student Charlie Swearngin said the announcement confused him because MU officials were "so confident" when they said earlier that students would return for in-person classes after Thanksgiving. He's wondering what will happen with all his in-person lab classes and whether the scholarship house he lives in will remain open.
“Do they really have a plan at all?" he asked. "I know this is a serious situation, but it’s getting cold, a new surge. Were they not expecting this?”
Jordan McClendon is a first-year graduate student in the positive psychology certification program and a track-and-field athlete. She said MU should have notified students of the return to virtual learning after Thanksgiving a while ago. Announcing it Thursday, she said, was "irresponsible."
I think that was obviously the right thing to do," McClendon said. "I just feel like they kind of put people in a weird position.”
The news release from MU said it would assist with the regional surge in coronavirus cases by sharing resources to the extent possible, including contact tracers, case investigators and medical professionals.
MU is encouraging any student who leaves Columbia for the holidays to not return until the spring semester.
For those who remain on campus, facilities such as libraries and labs will remain open "in some capacity" for those who need access for independent studies, thesis research and dissertation projects.
Both faculty and staff operations will continue on campus. Deans, department chairs and supervisors will work with people, including student employees, if any changes in working arrangements or duties are needed.
The MU Bookstore will offer free bags of safety supplies to students next week to promote safety through the holidays.