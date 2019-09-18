MU officials will test all components of the Mass Alert and Warning System at 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

During the test, ALERTUS beacons will sound an alert in lecture halls, common areas and hallways in all MU residence halls and most MU classroom buildings and student unions. The alarm will sound and flash for 30 seconds.

Students, faculty and staff will receive a text message warning if they have opted in to receive warnings via text. A mass email will also be sent to all university emails.

The emergency alert test is part of the 2019 Safe Mizzou Week that includes various presentations and a meet-and-greet with MU police officers.

  • I am an education reporter, studying magazine journalism. Reach me at erlcf7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

