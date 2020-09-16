MU will conduct an emergency alert test at 8:50 a.m. Thursday.
The test was announced in a mass email Wednesday by Gary Ward, MU Vice Chancellor of Operations, and Brian Weimer, Interim Chief of MU Police Department.
According to the email, the emergency alert system test will include:
- Text messaging alerts to students, faculty, staff and others who have elected to receive warnings by text.
- A mass alert email to all university email accounts.
- Desktop notifications to MU-owned computer screens.
"At the University of Missouri, safety is our No. 1 priority," the email said.
Those who do not receive an alert during Thursday's test are instructed to contact the MU IT Help Desk at 573-882-5000.