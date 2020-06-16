MU will virtually celebrate the "topping off" of its NextGen Precision Health Institute on Thursday, with the placement of the final steel beam atop the research facility.

University leaders, including UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi, MU Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Richard Barohn and several members of both the NextGen Advisory Board and the UM System Board of Curators will speak at the virtual event. It will be live-streamed at 11:30 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.

The $220 million institute, expected to be completed by October 2021, has not seen its progress or budget deterred by COVID-19, Barohn said in a Board of Curators meeting earlier this month.

MU has hailed the facility as a landmark in its potential research prowess as well as for its projected economic impact. Choi said in February that it would create 3,400 jobs and $472 million in revenue over 25 years, estimates that fall in line with economic projections.

Planned cuts to both the university and NextGen were restored under the state's proposed budget after legislators compromised for funding in May. The UM System has lost $52 million in state funding this year due to budget shortfalls.

