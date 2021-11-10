Ajay Vinzé, dean of the MU Trulaske College of Business, is stepping down Dec. 20, the end of the fall 2021 semester.
The announcement was made through an email from Latha Ramchand, the provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs. In the email, Ramchand said that a national search for a new dean for the school will begin in fall 2022, with an interim dean taking the mantle until a replacement is found.
Vinzé became the dean of the business school in 2017, transferring from his previous position at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University. Vinzé made a five year commitment for the position of dean and is finishing that commitment this December.
As dean, Vinzé helped to strengthen the experience of students through programs such as Camp Trulaske. The camp, which began in 2017, is a summer program that provides freshmen business students with an opportunity to make connections before coming to campus.
During his tenure, the job placement rate for the school increased as well. As of 2021, the Trulaske School of Business has a job placement rate of 96%.
Ramchand added that an open forum for all faculty and staff will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 11, and that all recommendations for an interim dean or other feedback should be sent to Senior Vice Provost Matthew Martens.