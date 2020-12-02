MU and the UM System will shift to remote work in cases of winter weather for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year under a policy change announced Wednesday.
Faculty and staff who aren’t required to work on campus during a weather event will be expected to work remotely, according to a campus email from MU Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward and Provost Latha Ramchand.
Supervisors are expected to coordinate alternative work plans with their employees, and instructors are encouraged to communicate with their students about any new expectations or changes to classes.
Classes and work will continue even if campus isn’t open to ensure that “students can make academic progress and productivity is maintained,” according to the university’s announcement.
“Every faculty member has had the opportunity to view technology and explore the ways to utilize it for their classroom in a remote learning setting,” MU spokesperson Christian Basi said. “We believe that this will help us have effective operations and avoid a loss of class time for our students and the state.”
Campus will stay open for business during winter weather when possible, including in-person classes when they resume.
The announcement also suggests that members of the campus community exercise judgment when deciding if they can travel safely to campus when the university is open and in-person events are scheduled during winter weather.
Basi said the new policy had been discussed as university officials realized the ability of technology to assist with remote work over the summer and fall and saw that it could be used if campus needed to close for short periods during the winter.
Under severe weather conditions, MU officials may open campus late, close campus early or close campus and UM System office buildings entirely.
When a shift to remote work because of weather occurs, employees will fall into one of four categories, according to the university’s email:
- Those who are not required to work on site who choose to work remotely.
- Those who are not required to work on site who choose to take paid leave.
- Those who cannot work remotely and are not required to work on site, who will be compensated.
- Those who are hourly workers and required to work on site, who may be eligible for “premium pay” if they do so or must use paid time off if they don’t come to work.
MU will issue updates on the status of campus operations via MU Alert, post information on the MU homepage and its social media channels and inform local media outlets. The university will aim to provide the status of campus by 6 a.m. on weekdays with severe weather.