Tom Hiles helped raise more than $1 billion as vice chancellor for advancement for University of Missouri. But as he prepares to retire in the coming year, he is focusing on his program’s impact rather than a dollar amount.
“One of the big ones for me that’s so meaningful is just seeing millions of dollars of scholarship raised to supporst our amazing students,” Hiles said. “That probably is number one on my list in terms of where I see impact, because I get to see ... these great young people coming on this campus to further their lives and careers, and scholarships make just such a huge difference.”
Hiles, 60, spearheaded the “Mizzou: Our Time to Lead”campaign with University Advancement. Since its launch in 2012, the university-wide campaign has raised over $1 billion of its $1.3 billion goal and aided MU in supporting students and faculty. He announced he will retire on June 30, 2020, after the campaign’s conclusion in a press release Monday morning. He held the position for seven years.
”Mizzou: Our Time to Lead” works to support the university in remaining among the nation’s leading public schools through fundraising. The campaign’s case statement cites four key focuses: strong endowment, signature centers and institutions, campus facilities and student success.
Monday’s press release included several accomplishments Hiles has reached with University Advancement, such as four new signature centers and institutes, a 34% increase in the MU endowment since 2014, more than $35.2 million raised on Mizzou Giving Days, and 131 gifts of $1 million or more.
The Office of the Chancellor reported that Hiles’ Advancement team helped raise over $200 million during the 2018-2019 school year.
Hiles, who has worked in fundraising for 34 years, believes that his success at MU can be attributed to both his team and the university’s alumni.
“I’ve been at six different universities, and I will put up this group of alumni at Mizzou against anyone in the country,” he said.
Chancellor Alexander Cartwright praised Hiles for his dedication to MU in a letter addressed to the community on Monday morning. He will initiate a nation-wide search for a replacement within the next academic year.
During his retirement, Hiles plans on taking a six-month break in order to spend time with family and friends. He hopes to use this time to play golf and search for new ways he can help the community through volunteer work.