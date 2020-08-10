MU’s vice chancellor for research and economic development is retiring, the university announced Monday.
Mark McIntosh, who has worked at MU for nearly 40 years in a number of leadership positions, will remain in the role until a replacement is found, UM System President Mun Choi said in a campus email. A search committee has been established to search for his replacement.
At MU, McIntosh served as chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology in the School of Medicine for 15 years. As an administrator, he was a key player in MU’s push to increase research spending, according to Choi, and award totals across campus increased by over $48 million during his tenure.
Recently, McIntosh has overseen the establishment of 16 MU startup companies and led several teams involved in building the $220 million NextGen Precision Health Institute. He was appointed interim vice chancellor for research and economic development in 2015. That position became permanent in 2017, when McIntosh was also appointed UM System vice president for research and economic development. He held that position until 2019.
The search committee for McIntosh’s replacement:
- Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs (committee chair)
- Dawn Cornelison, professor, biological sciences
- Hannah Clampitt, MU Staff Council chair
- Zandra De Araujo, associate professor, College of Education
- Noah Manring, interim dean, College of Engineering
- John Middleton, Faculty Council chair and professor, College of Veterinary Medicine
- Susan Renoe, assistant vice chancellor for research, extension and engagement
- J. David Robertson, professor and director, MU Research Reactor
- Tori Schafer, Graduate Professional Council president
- Stephanie Shonekan, associate dean, College of Arts & Science, and professor of music
- Thomas Spencer, Curators Distinguished Professor, animal science
- Sarah Thompson, dean, Sinclair School of Nursing
- Anthony Tretter, Missouri Student Association president
- George Wilson, Black Graduate & Professional Student Association president
- Marsha Fischer, associate vice president of human resources and chief human resources officer (ex- officio)