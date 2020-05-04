MU plans to launch more than 25 new online programs this fall, bringing the number of online degrees and certificates to more than 150, according to an MU news release Monday.
Ten of the new programs will be through the Sinclair School of Nursing, as Dean Sarah Thompson calls 2020 the "Year of the Nurse.”
"The new online master’s and graduate certificate options allow working nurses to advance their careers and continue making a difference in the health and well-being of people,” Thompson said in the release.
Previously, the new programs' credentials were only available at the doctoral level at MU.
The Trulaske College of Business is opening its online master of science in business degree program, following the temporary suspension of its residential MBA program.
The program's "stackable" design will allow students to select multiple graduate certificates that fit their interests along with a "core business curriculum," according to the release.
“Trulaske is a leader in business education, which is reflected in our rigorous curriculum and the innovative delivery of programs like the MS in Business,” Dean Ajay Vinzé said in the release.
He called the stackable online program the first of its kind at MU.
The addition will also include master’s programs in music education, clinical and diagnostic sciences and school counseling. Multiple graduate and undergraduate certificates will be available as well.
Several MU departments are seeking approval from the Missouri Department of Higher Education to launch additional programs in spring and summer 2021.