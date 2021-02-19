The MU Faculty Council voted Thursday to extend the pilot test optional program for the 2021-2022 school year. That means first-time undergraduate applicants to MU do not have to submit standardized testing scores such as the ACT or SAT to be admitted.
For students who choose not to submit standardized testing scores, MU will consider transcripts, grade point averages, academic course loads, rigor of coursework, class rank, extracurricular and leadership experiences, letters of recommendation and personal statements, according to documents provided to the council.
“This has been a horrible year for high school students,” council member Rabia Gregory said. “This is not the time to be requiring tests.”
Applicants who choose not to submit a test score will not be put at a disadvantage, according to the documents.
The MU Faculty Council executive committee first passed the test-optional program in July for August applicants after recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic presented significant challenges for prospective students.
Chuck May, executive director of student recruitment and admissions, told the council 23% of the 13,600 or so applicants who have been admitted to MU so far this year submitted test- optional applications.
The University of Missouri-Kansas City made the test-optional program permanent last year, a move that required approval by the UM System Board of Curators.