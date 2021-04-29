Students protesting the restructuring of MU’s social justice centers and cutting their coordinator positions called for the removal of two top diversity administrators on campus Thursday afternoon.
“Hey, ho, Russell and Gipson gotta go” echoed from wall to wall as at least 35 protesters moved through the first floor of Jesse Hall. They were referring to Maurice Gipson, vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, and B. Sherrance Russell, assistant vice chancellor for student diversity initiatives.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said after the protest that officials from the Division of Student Affairs verbally warned the protesters to not be disruptive if they entered Jesse.
Basi said that because they were disruptive, both in Jesse and later in the MU Student Center, “information from the protests” will be forwarded to the Office of Student Accountability and Support for review.
He said video from the protests as well as eyewitnesses will be used to identify the students.
The students were masked. Organizers advised them beforehand not to give their names if asked.
“You say diversity, we say adversity! You say inclusion, we say delusion!” they chanted during the protest, which ended at the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center on Virginia Avenue. “Without SJCs, I am not seen!”
On Wednesday, Basi said plans to restructure the five social justice centers, which provide resources and mentoring to underrepresented students, are still a go. However, initial steps, such as posting new positions, are on hold until Gipson meets with the MU Faculty Council on May 6.
Gipson, who oversees the centers, met Friday with University of Missouri President Mun Choi, council chair John Middleton and Rebecca Graves, chair of the council’s Inclusion, Equity and Diversity Committee, according to an email to the council from Middleton.
Basi said that although initial steps will be paused until the meeting, the target date for the restructuring is still July 1, with the goal of full implementation by the fall semester.
The affected centers are the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, the LGBTQ Resource Center, the Multicultural Center, the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center and the Women’s Center. They offer one-on-one and group support and services as well as educational programming and resources, with the goal of helping students succeed in college.
The full details of the restructuring plans have not been made public. A few details are known: Current coordinator positions will be eliminated. The number of full-time staff members in the centers will increase from 10 to as many as 15. The centers will remain in their current homes on campus and retain some individualized functions.
“(Students) are going to see a lot of the things they saw in previous years but with additional resources to each center,” Basi said.
Word of the restructuring plans emerged on social media during the April 17-18 weekend hit a nerve with a number of students. A protest was held on campus April 19. The overall sentiment was that the students rely on the centers’ staff, spaces and services and value the centers as safe places.
Also, the MU Chapter of the American Association of University Professors met April 21 to discuss the plans. The chapter resolved unanimously that restructuring efforts should cease, center coordinator positions should be retained and the university should initiate dialogue and public consultation will students and staff who would be affected by the changes.
The centers and their staff oversee a range of student-run organizations, such as Mizzou Black Women’s Initiative and Mizzou Black Men’s Initiative at the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center. Some, like the Women’s and Multicultural centers, allow students to reserve communal spaces for group meetings.
In addition to the resources and guides listed on the centers’ websites, several have libraries where students can check out informational materials. The centers offer training sessions, including the LGBTQ Resource Center’s Safe Space training and the RSVP Center’s programs on relationship violence.
On Oct. 30, 2020, MU students referred for disciplinary action after a campus protest were sent warning letters stating they were in violation of university policy.
On Oct. 2, about 40 students protested the Thomas Jefferson statue on Francis Quadrangle and called for MU to address racial justice on campus. They marched through three floors of Jesse yelling and using profanities, which was found to have violated MU’s time, place and manner restrictions for protests.
Time, place and manner restrictions address whether behavior is deemed disruptive in that it interferes with or prevents the “orderly conduct of a university function or activity, including, but not limited to, class, research study, lectures, performances, meetings, interviews, administrative business or ceremonies or other public events” or access to rooms or spaces where these activities are being held.