When Mun Choi became chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia in July 2020, the curators made an unprecedented decision.
The positions of chancellor of MU and president of the UM System — the latter Choi has held since 2017 — had been separate since the system was created in 1963. Prior to that, there was just the president of MU, with no chancellor at the only other campus, located in Rolla, then named the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy and now known as Missouri S&T.
In some ways, Choi’s accession to both top jobs was the mirror image of Elmer Ellis, who oversaw the system’s creation in 1963 and later made the step from president of MU to president of the UM System. Choi, on the other hand, went from president of the system to chancellor of MU — doing so without relinquishing his original title in the way Ellis once did.
When the decision was made, a number of explanations were provided for the merger of the president and chancellor positions.
Following chancellor Alexander Cartwright's departure, and faced with the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board named Choi interim chancellor. The main reasoning stated was the need for stable leadership.
“During this time of unprecedented challenges, it is important that our continuity of proven leadership is enabled for swift and efficient actions that benefit our students, faculty, staff and communities,” Julia Brncic, chair of the UM System Board of Curators, said in a March 2020 news release.
Even then, there were strong indications the interim tag would soon be removed. There were no plans for a search to replace Cartwright. According to previous Missourian reporting, talk quickly shifted to a restructuring of the system’s relationship with its flagship university, to the disapproval of faculty from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, University of Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri S&T.
When that day came, and curators unanimously approved the merger, one of the primary benefits was financial. Rather than pay two six-figure salaries for leadership positions in Columbia, by merging the jobs the system would pay only one.
According to the Department of Higher Education’s President’s and Chancellor’s Compensation Survey, in Cartwright’s last full year as chancellor he received direct compensation totaling nearly $588,000. Choi’s direct compensation that year as president was just over $656,000. Both received automobile allowances - Cartwright’s roughly $15,000 and Choi’s roughly $18,000.
According to the 2021 version of the survey, Choi is expected to take in a direct compensation total of just over $734,000 this year, along with the same automobile allowance. With Cartwright’s compensation no longer on the books, Choi’s holding of both jobs has indeed saved the University hundreds of thousands of dollars.