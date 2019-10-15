A report of a potential sexual assault that occurred on the 400 block of Burnam Avenue this past weekend is being investigated by MU police, according to a news release sent by the department. 

At around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, MU police received a report that a woman was a victim of a sexual assault by a male acquaintance. No other information is available at this time. 

MU police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the department at (573) 882-7201 or, if they would like to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477). Various safety tips can be found online on MU police's website. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.