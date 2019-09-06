The MU Police Department is investigating two allegations of sexual misconduct that are said to have taken place on campus decades apart.
On Tuesday, an individual came forward to report being raped while attending MU as a student in 1988, according to Sara Diedrich, a spokesperson for the MU police. The individual did not give a specific date or location of the alleged event, she said.
In the state of Missouri, there is no statute of limitation on rape, and charges can be filed any time period after the initial crime. Diedrich says the MU Police Department is investigating the allegation.
MUPD is also investigating a child molestation in the second degree that reportedly occurred in October 2018. The incident was reported this week, according to the police department's blotter; the address listed as the place of the alleged offense is the Missouri Psychiatric Center.
According to Missouri Law 566.068, child molestation is in the second degree when a victim less than 12 years old is subjected to sexual contact, or a victim less than 17 years old is subjected to sexual contact by an individual four years older and sustains serious physical injury.
Information regarding the victims and possible suspects are not being released at this time, according to Diedrich, as both cases are under active investigation.